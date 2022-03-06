We’ve got natural gas and our allies in Europe desperately need it. But the practical difficulties caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine remain daunting for any immediate impact.
For just one matter, Louisiana’s burgeoning industry of exporting liquefied natural gas is still growing. LNG contracts, many with Asian countries as well as those in Europe, are long-term transfers.
For another, sanctions against the daily more criminal actions of Russia in Ukraine will take time to give pause to the aggressor. So market fluctuations, like the $120 barrel of oil, are going to be temporary and literally in flux for a good while.
We agree though with critics of President Joe Biden’s energy policies that the longer-term lesson is that the administration should not discourage more oil and gas development.
That is needed not just to meet current — and rising — world demand but may be ultimately necessary if our NATO allies need us to step up future LNG shipments in a world of dangerous and unreliable Russian suppliers.
A roundup of experts by this newspaper found that it’s still quite early to forecast the future of the vital markets for energy. For one thing, the war — and increasingly vicious attacks on Ukrainian cities, including residential neighborhoods — is far from resolved one way or another.
The impact in Louisiana’s energy and petrochemical manufacturing sectors will hinge on a few key factors: whether the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany will continue to be delayed; whether European buyers will eschew Russian resources for Louisiana’s supply; and whether federal agencies might limit LNG exports as part of Biden’s continued push to reduce the impacts of climate change.
“Long-term, short-term, we wouldn’t know (the impact of the sanctions),” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson said. “But strategically, to be this powerful energy resource for the globe, we anticipate that there will be great market opportunities across Louisiana for the export of liquefied natural gas for decades to come.”
True, but not easy to sort out in the midst of these events.
With major contributions from Louisiana, the United States provided 26% of all the LNG imports to European Union countries in 2021, compared to 20% by Russia, according to the Energy Information Administration.
More LNG exporters are building in Louisiana. Included in the number are plans to convert a Lake Charles import facility into an export terminal, as several were before.
We have this vital business and its strategically important role in the world economy because of support for oil and gas, not for restrictions on drilling that have been enthusiastically embraced by Biden’s administration.
Mike Moncla, president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, said that LNG exports are at full capacity both in Louisiana and nationwide. He said it’s hard to predict what foreign nations will do in terms of future energy purchases.
True, but the spikes in oil prices and the disruptions caused by Russia’s attack on Ukraine are laid over a general worldwide demand for energy. It makes no sense for the United States — once a huge importer of oil — to fail to develop its energy resources in light of ordinary new demands, much less those caused by the war in Europe.
Let’s get the fundamentals of energy policy right.