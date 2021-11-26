Welcome home, Bayou Classic.
We have been happy to share your special historically Black university football extravaganza with Shreveport in the spring, a move we know was made to accommodate an HBCU classic appreciated by many. It was hard enough to miss the Bayou Classic in what was then the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in November 2020, as the COVID-19 virus was raging. The Southwestern Athletic Conference delayed fall football until the spring, and the dome had significant renovation work that didn't allow the big game to be played there. The rare spring Bayou Classic, the 47th, was moved to Independence Stadium, an outdoor facility in northern Louisiana.
It was good for Grambling State University and Southern University’s football teams to face each other on the field once again. But it wasn’t the same. There was no Greek show or Battle of the Bands. There was no halftime show featuring the World Famed Tiger Marching Band and the Human Jukebox. There was no parade. Shreveport was welcoming, but it just wasn’t the same.
Thankfully, many Louisianians have heeded guidance from Gov. John Bel Edwards and other responsible leaders, washing hands regularly, distancing, getting vaccinated and getting boosters.
We’re glad the 48th Bayou Classic will be played in New Orleans once again. The Caesars Superdome gridiron game will certainly attract thousands of fans looking for a good Southern-Grambling State game and an enjoyable halftime featuring two wonderful marching bands with national reputations.
Southern is on a streak with Bayou Classic game wins over Grambling State, but the spring victory made the series more competitive, the Jaguars over the Tigers by only one game, 24-23. Grambling State (3-7 overall; 2-5 SWAC) will be working to find a way to pull off a win. Southern (4-6 overall; 3-4 SWAC) wants another win in the final regular-season game.
For Grambling State University President Rick Gallot and President-Chancellor Ray Belton of the Southern University System, it’s more than a game, and the impact lasts more than a weekend. Gallot said sponsors and fans help strengthen the classic and help deserving students. Belton said the support helps benefit “our campuses, students, alumni, fans and communities.”
The Bayou Classic is a football game, but the weekend includes much more. The year’s Bayou Classic weekend includes a Black small business showcase at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, a Greek show and Battle of the Bands and a Bayou Classic Vendor Village through the weekend. The annual classic parade starts on Elysian Fields and ends at Duncan Plaza Saturday morning. New this year is a flag football game hosted by Special Olympics Louisiana.
The Bayou Classic has attracted more than 200,000 locals and visitors. Some have estimated the economic impact on the City of New Orleans to be as much as $50 million. The biggest events are ticketed, but several of the other events are free and participants can choose how to spend their money. There’s plenty of school-specific activities and events, friends reuniting and some smack talking, all in fun.
Technically hosted by the Grambling University Foundation and the Southern University System Foundation, this year’s Bayou Classic is sponsored by Procter & Gamble, which is giving the schools’ fans a chance to continue to be COVID-safe using its products at the dome. A host of other agencies, companies and entities have come together to make this year’s Bayou Classic a success.