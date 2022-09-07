Elvis Brooks was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder and armed robbery following a deadly 1977 melee in a New Orleans bar, and sent away to Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
In 1997, Cedric Dent also went to Angola, to serve a life sentence for murder.
Earline Brooks Colbert visited both.
Elvis Brooks is her brother. Cedric Dent is her son. Every month for more than 45 years, she traveled from New Orleans to Angola to visit.
After the Innocence Project New Orleans discovered that potentially exculpatory evidence had been withheld and asked for a rehearing, former Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro allowed Brooks to admit to lesser charges and accept time served. So at age 62, Brooks pleaded guilty — still proclaiming his innocence, as he always had, but also acknowledging that he was ready to do what it took to go home.
Dent also said he was innocent, in his case of the 1997 murder of an aspiring rapper, and his cause too was eventually taken up by IPNO. There were serious questions over prosecutors’ handling of a key witness statement and Dent’s attorneys say his alibi was never investigated, but the fact that a jury had convicted him 10-2, not unanimously, proved his salvation. Dent's conviction was vacated last month at the request of current District Attorney Jason Williams.
Questionable convictions happen more often than they should in Orleans Parish, although it’s certainly rare to see one family bear two such injustices. The DA’s office, particularly in the era of Harry Connick, has been accused on a number of occasions of withholding or manipulating evidence. According to the National Registry of Exonerations, New Orleans has more exonerations per capita than any other city in the nation (the list includes Dent, but not Brooks; both were prosecuted during Connick’s tenure).
"What happened to my brother and my son has happened to others," Brooks Colbert said recently. "It has to stop."
She's right. And the only way for that to happen is for prosecutors to be open to new information and willing to right past wrongs.