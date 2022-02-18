Since 1964, when the U.S. Supreme Court established the standard of “actual malice” for libel lawsuits, responsible news organizations have been protected from attacks by public figures over unintentional errors. Those who feel defamed must prove that errors were intentional and reckless.
That’s the law that governed the high-profile verdict in New York, where former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin sued The New York Times. The judge and jury said that Palin had not met the high standard of proof needed to establish malicious publication.
It’s the correct verdict, as the right of the press to report and comment on public affairs is vital to our democracy. The decision in New York Times v. Sullivan is a shield against lawsuit abuse. But the Palin suit established errors of the Times’ offensive commentary, in a case that resonates in Louisiana.
The Times’ comment was on the 2017 shooting at a practice for the congressional baseball game. Our own Steve Scalise of Jefferson Parish was gravely wounded but survived and continues to serve today in the U.S. House.
The editorial in question linked Palin's political rhetoric to the 2011 shooting of another member of Congress, in a comment on the 2017 attack. The piece's language, as its competitor The Wall Street Journal noted, was overheated: “The Times dragged Ms. Palin in gratuitously because it was trying to make a point about incitement of political violence.”
True, as the Times admitted in court, but a key point in its defense was that the newspaper recognized its error and corrected it promptly. That is what an “actual malice” standard does, preserving the right of reporting and commentary against legal assault from powerful figures — so long as that freedom is wielded responsibly.
In a world in which too much commentary is slung around the internet without regard for truth or falsehood, the Palin lawsuit was correctly decided in court. But it ought to resonate with Americans about the value of journalistic standards even, or perhaps especially, when we make mistakes.