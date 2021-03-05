Pick your commercial route: From the traffic on Veterans Boulevard in Jefferson Parish or Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge, or Johnston Street in Lafayette, we’re already well into Phase 4, or Phase 4.5, of reopening.
That represents how much people are seeking to restore their lives, socially as well as in business. The coronavirus pandemic has been a savage reminder that much of what we take for granted is vulnerable.
But we should be cautious, as everyone else should be, in using “has been” to refer to the virus.
That is why we think Gov. John Bel Edwards has been wiser than his peers in Texas and Mississippi, in particular for keeping in place a mask mandate.
As Louisiana’s chief health officer, Dr. Joseph Kanter, said — in words we should take to heart — we’re not out of the woods just yet.
Our governor’s modified Phase 3 is not a ticket to normality overnight. That will come gradually. For one thing, the nation’s good job of rolling out vaccines — thank you to physicians and other health providers, all of you — is still a work in progress.
As vaccines become widely available, it might also be wise to include a bit of praise for former President Donald Trump and his team, including a Louisiana native, physician and Admiral Brett Giroir, who pushed vaccine production and distribution. It’s easy to forget that the multi-billion-dollar bets on development and rapid production of vaccines could have gone badly, and there would have been hell to pay politically for the responsible officials.
It is one of the unseemly things about today’s politicians that they rarely recognize that big accomplishments of their terms in office are rooted in part in the work of those who came before them, too. Progress does not come overnight.
There’s that word again, overnight.
It’s why, with due respect for our neighbors east and west, we wonder at the notion that reopening is a snap, whether in Houston or Jackson. If you’ve worked yourself almost to death in an ICU trying to save people in the Lone Star State, you might not be happy with Gov. Greg Abbott leaping at the chance to end the mask mandate.
Repealing mask mandates right now does not seem a responsible approach as new variants of the coronavirus try to take hold.
That is why, although we believe a gradual reopening is justified, we also have to keep in mind that grassroots consumer confidence is not going to be restored overnight, either. Many people will be rightly wary of catching a potentially deadly disease. Dying near the end of an epidemic isn’t a happy outcome.
While we believe that the commercial benefits of reopening will be substantial over time, for the immediate future much of our return to normal life will depend on vaccinations more than relaxing restrictions, as Louisiana’s governor did. It will take time but we have great hopes over the coming months.