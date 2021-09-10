We knew Hurricane Ida recovery would be a challenging, frustrating long-term project. We knew the effort would include bureaucracy, often necessary to make sure taxpayer money is well-spent, and often troublesome as bureaucrats behind a Washington desk don't share the urgency of our needs.
Sometimes we want our government to help but we know we need patience as we wait for the system to crank up to deal with our needs.
It was hard to be patient when some things seemed so obvious.
After Hurricane Ida, one of the quickest opportunities to help was authorized Sept. 1. The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Operation Blue Roof Temporary Roof mission, managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ramped up to help in southeast Louisiana. Also known as the “blue tarp” program, these are the temporary roof fixes we got to know better when lots of homes were protected by them after hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.
Parishes originally approved to get the roofs: Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne. Good for those 15 parishes. Others were initially not included: East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Martin, St. Mary, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. It was not clear why parishes with significant storm damage weren't on the list.
Members of our Louisiana congressional delegation wrote to FEMA Administrator Deane Criswell asking that the criteria be reconsidered. "The Blue Roof program is a vital tool in areas that have been impacted by major disasters because it protects homes that have been damaged until homeowners can schedule permanent repairs," members of Congress wrote.
They were right, of course.
So it was good news when Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the Corps had expanded the program, making more Ida-impacted parishes eligible. Now-eligible parishes are East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Martin, St. Mary, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.
Operation Blue Roof gives people who have experienced disaster some comfort knowing that fiber-reinforced sheeting can cover roofs to protect the home temporarily until a permanent roof can replace it. The free program is a blessing for those who are eligible. Generally, it covers homes with less than 50% structural damage and not all roofs qualify. But for those who do, the service allows people to stay in their homes while the work is done.
It shouldn't have been difficult to include all the parishes in the first place. We're glad someone realized it made sense.