The novel coronavirus epidemic is rapidly heading toward becoming a pandemic, and that’s reason for great concern. But it’s not reason to panic.
Our elected and appointed leaders, along with health professionals, are responsible for communicating with us, providing information and context and getting us prepared as much as possible.
Thank goodness, Gov. John Bel Edwards has established a state Unified Command Group and a COVID-19 Task Force of state and federal officials to get us through this as they respond to whatever is going to happen with coronavirus here. During a Monday talk at the Baton Rouge Press Club meeting, Edwards made it clear that he and these groups are not preparing for “if” it comes our way but “when” it hits our state.
Just because we haven’t had a single case doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be prepared. It’s good to see Edwards pulling together many of the right people to focus on contingency plans, testing options and informing the public.
“There is absolutely no need to panic,” Edwards said at one point during the meeting of the press club. “That is exactly the wrong thing to do. But we should all take this seriously, prepare for this and arm yourself with the facts.”
Since there’s been some confusion and competing information out of Washington, D.C. as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attempt to take control of the national narrative while contradicting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health officials who are professionals, we need to look to Baton Rouge for guidance and information. People tend to panic when they don’t know what’s going on, when they’re not getting enough — or the right — information and when they lack confidence and trust in leaders. We cannot afford that. We must not panic. We must prepare.
The Unified Command Group is the panel Edwards leads during emergencies of various kinds. It includes cabinet officials and some state employees most critical to government operations. Sometimes, like during hurricanes, they include the National Weather Service. Certainly, they will include appropriate federal health officials. They’re used to meeting once or twice each day during hurricanes, so it shouldn’t take much for them to convene regularly to discuss and determine next steps to deal with this coronavirus.
Testing has been slow to start in Louisiana, but there’s good news. The state had been restricted by strenuous federal guidelines about who should be tested and that’s been eased recently. Our K-12 and higher education schools, hospitals and nursing homes, senior centers and facilities, private and public health agencies and organizations, businesses and families need to prepare for whatever might be coming our way.