If you want to ignite controversy — no, outrage — on social media these days, don’t worry about presidents past or present. Deal instead with hunting season.
Some of the commentary about a recent decision of the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission decision can’t be reproduced in a family newspaper, although the images of deer with anti-virus masks on were pretty funny.
But the commission’s move to protect game is a correct one: Chronic wasting disease afflicts deer and other big-game species like elk and caribou.
It is vital that when it is detected, in this case by a Louisiana hunter shooting a deer near the Arkansas state line, both states must act. The Louisiana commission declared an emergency ban on feeding and baiting for deer in Morehouse and Union parishes.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it will increase surveillance for the disease in those parishes.
As political controversies go, small change, but this is a reminder that the assets of Louisiana include wildlife herds and fish stocks that must be managed. That is a vital task to a state known as the “Sportsman’s Paradise,” and one that requires vigilance, whether in the woods or in the rivers and streams.