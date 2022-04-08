The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a series of underground storage caverns in Louisiana and Texas that can hold more than 700 million barrels of crude oil to be used in national emergencies.
A president with low poll numbers and bad energy policies is not a national emergency.
But Joe Biden is tapping the reserve to a degree never tried before in an effort to rein in high gas prices that are chiefly a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the pandemic and related supply chain issues. And he's doing so at a time when he remains set on restricting domestic production.
Biden is not the first commander in chief to tap the reserve in this way, and presidents of both parties have used the oil to address political, rather than national security, problems.
But Biden’s plan to siphon 180 million barrels over 180 days will bring the stockpile to its lowest level since 1984.
At a time when the country is united in solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine, it shouldn’t be a challenge to explain that high gas prices are a small inconvenience, necessary to put the squeeze on a bloodthirsty autocrat.
Our nation is facing the most perilous moment since the terrorist attacks of 2001. Things could get much worse, and we may need every drop of that oil sitting beneath our shores.