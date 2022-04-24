For the Christian churches in the West, Easter was two weeks ago. For the Orthodox churches, the holiest day of the year is Sunday.
And it unfolds amid death, crisis and recrimination among many Orthodox churches in Russia and around the world.
For the people of Ukraine, the solace of the Easter promise of resurrection and victory over death comes amid a time of mourning from the dreadful cost of inhuman aggression of Russia.
It is not an officially wartime Easter in Russia — where the war is, according to government, a “special military operation” — but there are deep divisions felt among Orthodox clergy and faithful.
In the day-to-day military responses to Russia’s attacks, the United States is sending more heavy artillery and specialized weapons to help the outgunned Ukrainian military in the Don River regions. President Joe Biden is, we hope, correct in predicting that President Vladimir Putin cannot win this war, but in houses of worship of all sorts we learn that God helps those who help themselves.
The United States isn’t formally a belligerent, but it needs to do what it can. We hope that our country is ready for the grinding reality of helping Ukraine.
To borrow a famous phrase from the civil rights movement in this country, right now Ukrainians’ soles may be tired, but their souls should be rested — and determined. However long it takes.