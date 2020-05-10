Once the scope of the novel coronavirus crisis became clear, Congress rose to the terrible occasion, briefly shelved partisan divisions and provided a previously unimaginable level of aid to keep Americans and businesses afloat during the public health-driven shutdown.

Now is no time to hit the brakes. Not when the illness and the financial pain are still very much with us — including for state and local governments watching much of their expected revenue evaporate, but, unlike the federal government, still required to balance their budgets.

So we applaud U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s effort to secure help. The Louisiana Republican has teamed up with Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, of New Jersey, to propose a $500 billion fund to help make up for revenue losses.

It’s not shaping up as an easy sell. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has cast the proposal as a giveaway to states that have not managed their finances well. McConnell has gone so far as to dismiss it as a blue state bailout, as if the politics of the people suffering mattered, and as if only Democratic-leaning or demonstrably irresponsible places are hurting.

The next coronavirus crisis could be Louisiana's government budgets, but leaders hoping for aid As Gov. John Bel Edwards signs an extension of the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15, Louisiana’s state and local governments Thursday f…

Louisiana’s grim situation undermines that argument. A red state with a moderate Democratic governor, Louisiana had emerged from deep deficits left behind by Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal and was looking at a surplus. There was talk of long-delayed new investment. Now, it’s back to stanching the bleeding.

The state panel charged with forecasting revenue meets Monday, and the news is projected to be grim.

Legislative economist Greg Albrecht told lawmakers recently that “the numbers are going to go down pretty bad for a while. … I don’t expect them to boom back up at the end of the fiscal year.” Citing unemployment claims — 300,000 and climbing — University of Louisiana at Lafayette economist Stephen Barnes said that, “as severe as Katrina was, I think this event is a bigger hit to the state’s economy.”

Stephanie Grace: At states' hour of need, Mitch McConnell plays "grossly irresponsible" politics Gov. John Bel Edwards doesn’t go out of his way to criticize Washington Republicans. In fact, as a Democratic governor in a state that usually…

Moody’s Analytics and the Brookings Institution have pointed to the state’s reliance on struggling industries such as tourism and oil and gas as major points of concern. Localities are facing dire forecasts too.

New Orleans is anticipating a shortfall of $130 to $170 million. East Baton Rouge Parish is estimating a $23 million general fund hole.

Without help, state and local governments are facing the possibility of layoffs and cuts to vital services at a time of extraordinary need.

“If we do not provide stability for states, we risk wasting all the money spent to save small businesses," Cassidy wrote in The Washington Post. “These small businesses need basic government services. Who will eat in a restaurant if garbage and rats are out front because a city has laid off sanitation workers?"

He’s right. Let’s hope he and his allies from both parties can talk some sense into the naysayers, and help the people they all represent get to the other side of the catastrophe.