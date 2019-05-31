The great American poet Walt Whitman was born two centuries ago today — a bicentennial anniversary inspiring celebrations among literary fans who love a reason to party.
For the people of Louisiana, who are typically eager to raise a glass or two themselves, there’s special cause to remember Whitman today, too.
Before he became known around the world as a master of verse, Whitman spent some time living and working in New Orleans as a newspaperman. Born on May 31, 1819 in New York, Whitman came to the Crescent City in 1848 to take a job on a new daily newspaper, aptly named The Crescent.
“One of my choice amusements during my stay in New Orleans,” Whitman later recalled, “was going down to the old French Market, especially of a Sunday morning. The show was a varied and curious one. ... I remember I nearly always on these occasions got a large cup of delicious coffee with a biscuit. ... I never have had such coffee since.”
Whitman was known, like many a New Orleans journalist then and now, to sometimes indulge stronger beverages than coffee. His capsule summary could have been written by anyone crafting a Yelp review of the city’s watering holes today: “And what splendid and roomy and leisurely barrooms!”
Whitman was, wherever he lived, a great walker, a habit he indulged with particular relish in New Orleans. “I used to wander a midday hour or two now and then on the crowded and bustling levees, on the banks of the river,” he remembered. “The diagonally wedg’d in boats, the stevedores, the piles of cotton and other merchandise, the carts, mules. ... afforded never-ending studies and sights to me. I made acquaintances among the captains, boatmen and other characters, and often had long talks with them — sometimes finding a real rough diamond among my chance encounters.”
Beyond the river, Whitman found other things to see. “Sundays I sometimes went forenoons to the old Catholic cathedral in the French Quarter,” he noted. “I used to walk a good deal in this arrondissement; and I have deeply regretted since that I did not cultivate, while I had such a good opportunity, the chance of better knowledge of French and Spanish Creole New Orleans people.”
If Whitman, a man of immense imagination, did not feel he got the full measure of New Orleans, maybe we shouldn’t feel so bad, two centuries after his birth, that the city remains an enigma for us as well.
It’s part of city’s charm, we suspect, that it even leaves a poet at a loss for words.