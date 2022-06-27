We’re from the federal government and we’re here to help you — by rendering you into blubber down in Louisiana.
That’s a contribution to the summer in Louisiana that we can do without.
The U.S. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency formally advised Americans that running air-conditioning in vehicles is bad for gas mileage.
What? Are we to do without air conditioning in Louisiana summer, when heat advisories — at least this year — are a daily feature of life?
The bureaucrats advised that running AC in high heat can reduce auto mileage by as much as 25%. As an example, the departments said, you could lose $20 worth of gas if you are used to 30 miles per gallon.
So bloody what? We’ve been depending on our AC here for months, but we’re really dependent on it during high summer.
Perhaps President Joe Biden is looking to blame consumers for higher gasoline prices, which are of course a huge political liability for the Democrats going into a November national election. He’s blaming refiners and drillers and Russians and Saudis. Why not the selfishly AC dependent?
Good luck with this idea, DOE and EPA.