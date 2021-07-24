President Joe Biden has once again tapped Louisiana for a key leadership role in Washington. Former U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond joined the president in Washington as senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Liaison. Now Ken Polite, the New Orleans-based U.S. attorney from 2013 to 2017, has been was confirmed by the Senate to be assistant attorney general in charge of the U.S. Department of Justice’s criminal division. He will oversee more than 600 federal prosecutors and a huge range of criminal cases.
There’s not much bipartisanship on many things these days but Polite’s nomination made it out of the Judiciary Committee with a bipartisan vote of 14-8. The full Senate voted 56-44 to confirm Polite. Four Republican senators from states other than Louisiana voted for Polite along with our own Republican senators Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge and John Kennedy of Madisonville.
A Judiciary Committee Democrat noted that Polite had the support of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican. "Mr. Polite's track record as an even-handed public servant has earned him support from across the aisle," said U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., before the confirmation vote. “As an experienced prosecutor who has served his community throughout his career, Mr. Polite is certainly qualified for this important position,” said Durbin. “In addition to his extensive experience as a public servant, Mr. Polite also has a remarkable personal story.”
Polite grew up in the New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward and in the former Calliope public housing development. He went to De La Salle High School and went on to graduate from Harvard University and Georgetown University’s law school. He served the Eastern District of Louisiana, the metro New Orleans area, as the top federal attorney. More recently he’s been a partner with a Philadelphia law firm.
Polite will work for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The criminal division includes oversight of child exploitation and obscenity, computer crime and intellectual property, fraud, human rights, money laundering, narcotics and organized crime and gang cases.
Congratulations to Polite and best wishes on taking such an important law enforcement role nationally.