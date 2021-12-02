Is nothing sacred?
For more than 70 years, Louisiana’s culture and people have been celebrated at the gala Washington Mardi Gras.
Now, one of the members of the delegation in Congress, Clay Higgins of Lafayette, is snubbing the event out of a misplaced — if not unhinged from reality — opposition to coronavirus precautions such as those mandated at the jampacked Washington Hilton, a center of the fun for decades.
Higgins is a Patrick Henry in his own mind, spouting off on internet video orations that are parodies of political discourse. To attack Washington Mardi Gras, though, is symptomatic of more than Higgins’ own angry and self-serving Facebook martyrdom.
The Mardi Gras in January is where the Louisiana delegation in Congress comes together to celebrate the state. It has meant a putting aside of partisan hostilities during wars and eras of vicious political divides.
It is fun but also a place where political operators of all stripes can do their business. And it is symbolic of a coming together of the political class in a small state to seek the aid from Washington that is needed for everything from the coastline to our military bases to hurricane recovery.
Means little to troublemakers like Higgins, apparently, but his cheap shot at the “oppression” of the rules has its limits. Folks in Lafayette and Lake Charles still want to go, still want their daughters to be princesses, still want their businesses to make contacts.
Even Higgins is sensible enough to say that his office will facilitate those constituents.
And we dare to say that the party will be a lot more fun without him.