We’ve got a lot of important health-related things to be concerned about these days, but that doesn’t mean some of our other concerns disappear.
The Hard Rock collapse and the resulting eyesore on Canal Street continues to be with us in New Orleans. It is a blemish for the city and the state, and a heartache for the loved ones of the two construction workers whose bodies remain inside the wreckage nearly six months later.
We’re starting to get some answers as to what happened. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has now put much of the blame for the 18-story building collapse on Heaslip Engineering LLC. In citations issued against Heaslip, the federal agency said the firm committed a series of “willful” and “serious” violations affecting the building’s structural integrity. OSHA suggested the pancaked floors, now in a tangle of concrete and steel, were caused in part by beams and other load-bearing structures on the upper floors that were not properly designed. OSHA also cited 10 other companies working on the project, accusing them of violations including failing to provide proper exits or stairways that might have been used as escape paths.
What we don’t have, still, is a plan to get the wreckage down.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration wants the work to start as soon as possible, for three reasons. One is that the mass coronavirus closures in the normally busy area create an opportunity to do the work without causing much further disruption or danger. A second is that the mayor is eager to allow other businesses in the neighborhood to return to normal, once the public health emergency passes. A third is driven by a date long circled on the city’s calendar: June 1, the start of hurricane season, when having an unstable building in a densely populated downtown will become even more problematic. We agree with these priorities.
Removing the ruins is the responsibility of the developer consortium, 1031 Canal, which now proposes to demolish the building piece by piece rather than implode it, per an earlier plan. It’s in the middle of a finger-pointing court fight with the contractor it hired for the implosion, D.H. Griffin, over whether it can obtain enough insurance coverage to cover that option, which the city believes it can. Meanwhile, the city is evaluating 1031’s latest idea to see if it’s feasible and safe, and also pressuring the developers to get on with it by issuing citations for blight.
The more time the parties spend in court, though, the longer the wait to finally get the building down. Other aspects of this mess are likely to be litigated for years to come, which is to be expected for a tragedy of this scale. Removing what’s left of the Hard Rock, though, is simply too urgent to be delayed.