Drew Brees always seemed to be a guy who would succeed at anything he tried.
As an 11-year-old, he beat Andy Roddick at tennis — twice. After most college coaches figured he was too small to compete in football, he took Purdue to the Rose Bowl. When he tore up his shoulder, the San Diego Chargers and the rest of the NFL dismissed him — except for the Saints, and, well, you know the rest.
So it was surprising to hear that things didn’t work out for Brees as a studio analyst for NBC Sports.
The New York Post reported this month that Brees will not return after just one uncharacteristically lackluster season in the job. The Post reported that the decision was mutual because Brees preferred to call games, rather than pontificate from a remote studio.
Brees seemed to confirm it all with a tweet about his future.
“Despite speculation from [the] media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided,” he wrote. “I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”
A Brees return to the Saints might be welcome but is unlikely at age 43. And there is the small matter of Jameis Winston now holding his old job.
But while we don’t know much about pickleball, if it can be played in a domed stadium, we’ll sell it out.