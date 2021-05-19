Some philanthropists plan years and decades ahead, matching meaningful goals with carefully crafted strategic plans. Others know what they want to do and move.
As New Orleans Saints player Cameron Jordan watched the aftermath of the May 2020 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, Jordan wanted to do something. He picked up the phone, made a call and asked Mayor LaToya Cantrell what could be done in New Orleans. That call resulted in a recent announcement that some city police officers will become more effective public servants.
Jordan, a 6-foot-4, 287-pound defensive end used to hitting offensive players and sacking opposing team quarterbacks, decided to tackle the issue by supporting an expansion of a Crescent City Corps training program focused on racial equity, trauma response and leadership development.
Working with the Loyola University Law School, the group will teach four groups of 20 officers in the next couple of years. The goal is to create more sensitive, thoughtful and effective policing.
Jordan and his wife, Nikki Jordan, donated $120,000 to expand a 2019 pilot training program with 10 New Orleans police officers. “This is not a solution, this is not a completion,” Jordan said, “(but) we have a chance to create a positive impact in this way.”
Cam Jordan is a big guy with a big heart for his adopted city. We’re confident this training means New Orleans police will be less likely to make the news for Floyd-like incidents. That's a great way to focus on two good outcomes, public safety and justice.