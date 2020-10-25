In better days, Saints fans could counted on to holler so loudly that the noise inside the Superdome would be equal to the sound of a military jet taking off from an aircraft carrier.
Fan noise was the foundation of the team’s intimidating home field advantage, and fans found joy in bellowing so loud that the Falcons or the Buccaneers would jump offside on a critical fourth-down play.
We’ve been walled off from that pride and passion this year, as we cope with the worldwide pandemic.
Folks can argue — and do argue — about whether the coronavirus restrictions are too harsh, but we have not heard anyone suggest that it would be prudent to fill the dome with 75,000 screaming fans, packed like sardines in the stadium’s plastic seats and narrow hallways.
Despite the loss of fan noise, the Saints have won two of their three home games this year, including a critical opening day triumph over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
Still, it was good to see that the team and the city have agreed on a plan to gradually bring fans back to what Peter Finney used to call the giant mushroom on Poydras Street.
Under the deal, 3,000 fans will attend this weekend’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and they will have a chance to both cheer and boo Teddy Bridgewater, a hero in black and gold last year but now a rival.
If things go well, the attendance will climb to 6,000 for games against San Francisco and Atlanta on Nov. 15 and 22.
The crowd would climb to 15,000 when the team hosts Kansas City and Minnesota in late December.
The Saints will be the 19th NFL team to welcome more than a token few fans. Our rivals in Carolina, Atlanta and Tampa Bay have already played in front of crowds.
Many fans might have preferred a quicker reopening of the dome, and larger crowds, and we share their frustration.
COVID-19 restrictions have damaged Louisiana’s economy and hurt our people, and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been more strict than Gov. John Bel Edwards.
But the larger problem is that our economy is too dependent on tourism. And visitors won’t come back if they feel like the community is failing to control the spread of the virus.
Whether the crowd is 3,000 or 6,000 or 15,000, the dome won’t be the same in 2020 and the Saints won’t be able to count on home field noise to vex their foes.
Lets hope that the 3,000 who do come this weekend make themselves heard, even through their masks.