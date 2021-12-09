After losing the 1996 election to President Bill Clinton, the Republican senator and World War II hero Bob Dole was honored by Clinton with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Dole stood at the ceremony and began to recite the presidential oath of office. “Oops, wrong speech,” he said. Clinton started laughing and almost couldn’t stop.
After the long career that ended with his death at 98 on Sunday, Dole’s wit remained one of the most vivid memories of the man.
Once, three presidents were on a stage, Gerald R. Ford, Jimmy Carter and Richard M. Nixon. Dole’s verdict: “Hear no evil. See no evil. And evil.”
He was of a different political generation, a man of stiff — sometimes violent — political partisanship, but also a U.S. Senate dealmaker who bridged gaps between the parties to pass legislation.
Above all, he was a product of Middle America, a young Kansan almost left for dead on an Italian battlefield in 1945. He carried the scars all his life and supported Nixon — he would probably say, too long — in part because the two shared hardscrabble upbringings and were targets of elites in both parties.
Perhaps that was the reason Dole, the GOP regular, backed Donald Trump in 2016. Trump is a rich man who had life handed to him, but he channeled the resentments of millions against America’s elites, something that even a wealthy ex-senator living far from Kansas wheat fields carried with him all his life.
One image should remain: Bob Dole, helped from his wheelchair to salute with his left hand, the right arm having been disabled in the war, the coffin of George H.W. Bush, the aristocrat who was his rival but also a hero of the same war, and the last of the World War II generation to become president of the United States.
America should be grateful for Bob Dole’s service.