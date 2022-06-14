Perhaps it is appropriate that the governor of the Sportsman’s Paradise is the very picture of an enthusiastic hunter and responsible gun owner.
And John Bel Edwards, a disciple of the Second Amendment, has had enough.
For the second time in this season of happy milestones, gun violence has marred a Louisiana graduation celebration. Edwards called for prayer for the victims in Hammond and New Orleans.
Graduation festivities for Morris Jeff Community School on the campus of Xavier University ended tragically, with the violent death of a grandmother celebrating her grandson's accomplishment. In Hammond, four people were injured on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University where the Hammond Magnet High ceremonies were being held.
The governor is right about what must be done, beyond taking the perpetrators into custody: “We must do more to keep our communities safe, and this means we must do more to ensure that those who pose an unacceptable risk of harm to others aren’t able to acquire or keep firearms.”
The governor’s statement brought into policy focus the debate that this state and nation ought to have.
"In light of recent gun violence in Buffalo and Uvalde, gun safety discussions and action involving expanded background checks and red flag laws are very much in order," he said.
Absolutely they are, even if gun safety advocates will find them moderate in nature. It's good news that a bipartisan group of U.S. senators is working on a compromise on the thorny issue.
The governor is not only a hunter but a political pragmatist, and we think his suggestions are both achievable and a responsible agenda for the immediate future in the wake of these tragedies.