The economic damage from coronavirus and the government restrictions keeps piling up, with sad news like that from Wayne Baquet Sr. He has decided to retire and he will not reopen to Li’l Dizzy’s Café.
Baquet family members got into the restaurant business in New Orleans nearly three-quarters of a century ago. So Baquet’s decision, at 73, marks the end of an era, a setback for the city’s dining scene, and a blow to the movement to boost Black-owned businesses.
The Baquet family’s involvement in the restaurant business dates to 1947, when Ada Baquet Gross opened Paul Gross Chicken Coop on Bienville and North Roman streets.
But the best-known chapter began in 1966, when Wayne’s father Eddie Baquet sold his home and drew on his Post Office pension to open Eddie’s.
Other locations and other restaurants followed, and Li’l Dizzy opened in 2005.
The eatery closed when the pandemic first hit New Orleans in March.
Baquet said he might be open to selling the restaurant, and we would welcome a second chapter.
But the decline in tourism and the government restrictions have been brutal for New Orleans restaurants. Mayor LaToya Cantrell tried slowly lifting the restrictions but a new surge in cases makes the future look problematic; still, the prospect of a vaccine might bring the tourists back.
But that won’t change Wayne Baquet’s mind.
“This pandemic is worse than anything we’ve seen, it’s certainly worse than Hurricane Katrina,” he said.
Well, we don’t have floods to contend with, but it certainly is a time of transition that is remarkable in New Orleans, one of the world’s culinary capitals.
Another restaurant that dates from 1947 is up for sale. The proprietors of Liuzza's Restaurant & Bar on Bienville Street is for sale. Speculation instantly swirled as to the reasons behind the move for the historic restaurant, but proprietors Lori and Frank Bordelon said they had plans to retire before the coronavirus pandemic.
They told this newspaper that the beloved restaurant will remain open for business as usual while they own it, at least under the terms of whatever coronavirus restrictions are in effect. They hope a future buyer will keep the restaurant open as Liuzza's and maintain its traditions.
“I feel strongly that Liuzza’s will be around for many years to come,” said Lori Bordelon.
We do, too. For all that we’ve lost during this remarkable and often sad year of 2020, icons of New Orleans’ restaurant scene will be attractions for locals and tourists for years to come.