It’s always great to celebrate Louisiana natives who achieve beyond most people’s wildest dreams. It’s even more gratifying to do so when the whole world is watching.
And so we offer our enthusiastic and proud congratulations to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the Baker native and LSU graduate whom President-elect Joe Biden has chosen to be ambassador to the United Nations.
Even before her elevation to one of the nation’s top diplomatic posts, Thomas-Greenfield had traveled many miles from Louisiana, both literally and figuratively. The daughter of a father who never learned to read or write and the first person in her family to graduate from high school, she joined the first wave of Black students at the state’s flagship university, then headed to the University of Wisconsin for graduate studies.
The Foreign Service beckoned, and Thomas-Greenfield embarked on a long career that included posts around the globe and a climb through the State Department’s ranks. She served as director general of the Foreign Service and director of human resources, and assistant secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs during the Ebola outbreak on the continent. She also spent four years as ambassador to Liberia, at a time when the country was emerging from a 14-year-long civil war.
In introducing her, Biden said she was known as the “people’s ambassador” for the populist touch she brought to these high-level offices.
Among the accolades that have poured in since the announcement is this from Jeffrey Feltman, a fellow State Department career officer who became the U.N.’s political chief, as told to the Voice of America: "I saw Linda work the room at African Union summits, and she is amazingly effective and efficient at pushing her agenda with 54 African leaders. She leavened her diplomatic approach with real human empathy and warmth. I think she will be perfect for restoring U.S. leadership at the U.N. and sort of rebooting the U.N. and our multilateral alliances for meeting today's challenges."
Biden’s confidence in her came through not only in his words but in his elevation of the U.N. post to cabinet status, a decision he said he made because he wants her to weigh in on major decisions. The president-elect called Thomas-Greenfield a “seasoned and distinguished diplomat ... who never forgot where she came from.”
That much was apparent in Thomas-Greenfield’s own introductory remarks Tuesday, in which she described her recipe for “gumbo diplomacy.” Noting that Biden often says that all politics is personal, she recounted how, wherever she was posted, she would invite people over to help make a roux and chop up the holy trinity for a homemade, homestyle feast.
“It was my way of breaking down barriers, connecting with people, and starting to see each other human level,” she said. “A bit of lagniappe is what we say in Louisiana.”