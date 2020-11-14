Louisiana State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis has a big job, and he’s walking into an operation with some controversial, troubling matters that must be resolved.
Gov. John Bel Edwards praised his choice as “exemplary,” noting that he has challenges ahead. “He has accepted this position at a time when our state is facing many challenges including COVID-19, severe weather and the efforts necessary for recovery and rebuilding,” the governor said as he announced the selection of Davis. “I’m grateful that he and his family have agreed to serve the people of our great state, and I look forward to working with him.”
Edwards was direct and kind as he talked about Davis, a 25-year veteran of State Police. But he didn’t mention some of the big issues Davis must handle.
The State Police are investigating the death of Ronald Greene, a Black man who died in 2019 while in State Police custody after a chase that ended in Monroe. What exactly happened is not known, largely because the State Police have covered up the details. They have refused to share trooper body camera footage to the public, though Greene’s family was shown what they report to be disturbing video. The case has been bungled badly, and it’s now a federal civil rights investigation.
The State Police are also under fire for their handling of the death of Trayford Pellerin, a Black man killed in Lafayette in August. Because State Police investigate situations in which local officers kill civilians when they’re on duty, the agency is responsible for handling this matter. It’s another case with weak transparency.
And now the agency faces questions about racist emails exchanged among employees.
As State Police superintendent, Davis supervises about 1,000 state troopers across the state. He’s also deputy secretary of Public Safety Services. Because he has a dual appointment, he is responsible for more than 2,600 employees and a budget of more than $492 million. A lot of Louisiana residents may not realize in his role as deputy secretary, the superintendent also oversees the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, the Office of Motor Vehicles, the state fire marshal, the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office, and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Commission. Those are big responsibilities, and Davis needs a strong team to help him make the best decisions. We hope Davis chooses carefully, because he will need to focus his attention on the State Police.
Though each unit has important matters, it is critical that Davis immediately dig into what’s going on with the Greene and Pellerin cases, change the culture of the agency and rebuild public confidence.