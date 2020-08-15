The editorial board of The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate makes the following recommendations on major issues and races on tomorrow's ballot.
Hospital Service District No. 2 Proposition (Sale of East Jefferson General Hospital) – Yes
For years, residents have fiercely defended the independence of East Jefferson General Hospital. But these days, community hospitals struggle to compete against regional networks offering newer technology, economies of scale in operations and purchasing, leverage in negotiating with insurance companies, and facilities that cross parish lines.
The proposal to sell the hospital to LCMC Health offers a viable path forward. The group proposes to purchase the hospital for $90 million, provide as much as $15 million in performance-based payments, and invest at least $100 million in upgrades.
This is a good deal that will keep the hospital in local, nonprofit hands. The voters of East Jefferson should take it.
Mandeville Mayor: Lauré Sica
A former business owner and at-large council member, Lauré Sica has a record of leadership on issues important to the north shore community, including development, flood control and animal welfare. She was a driving force behind a popular proposition to allow the council to reduce the mayor’s salary. She also promises to bring a spirit of civility to a city government that has in recent years seen too much strife.