Atlanta’s Turner Field lasted only two decades as home of the Braves. The Metrodome in Minneapolis was obsolete soon after it opened and the Twins left after just 27 years. The Vikings hung on for four more years.
That contrasts with the durability and adaptability of the Louisiana Superdome, which will be hosting a Super Bowl in 2025, when it marks its 50th year.
The dome is undergoing the second phase of a $450 million renovation, and this week, officials showed off 12 new field-level suites.
Each of the 12 suites will hold between 20 to 24 people, which means between 240 to 288 people will enjoy the close-up views of every Saints touchdown.
Work is going on 24 hours a day to get the new suites ready for the Saints preseason opener on Aug. 23 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Folks scoffed at the cost of the stadium when it was being built in the 1970s. It was called McKeithen's Folly, after the late Gov. John J. McKeithen.
But the dome revived Poydras Street, made New Orleans a leader in sports tourism, and kept the NFL viable in one of its smallest markets.
It’s an example of how good things can happen when Louisiana thinks big.