Thousands going to live in motels, more thousands on the phone or the computer for hours to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
There’s a support group for what the people of the Carolinas and now Florida are going through. It’s called the state of Louisiana.
We do not make light of hurricanes Florence and Michael. We understand the pain — and the challenges of recovery. Louisiana’s death toll and long-term traumas in 2005 because of hurricanes Katrina and Rita were much greater, including the failure of the federal levees that were supposed to protect the greater New Orleans region. People in the Baton Rouge, Acadiana and Northshore communities are still dealing with the traumatic aftermaths of flooding from the unnamed but devastating storms of 2016.
We hope that federal authorities, as well as state officials in the affected states, have learned from the previous experiences of Louisiana about dealing with the U.S. Congress and its erratic course with flood aid. Obviously, we hope that Louisiana’s delegation in Congress will be enthusiastic supporters of assistance. After all, we’ve been there, done that.
But we’ve also learned the sometimes infuriating lessons of dealing with FEMA and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD is the principal avenue of block-grant aid for longer-term recovery from storms, but the agencies move sluggishly until Congress authorizes the expenditures of money. As Louisiana’s experience with the 2016 flooding demonstrates, it seems as if the bureaucracy has learned very little about making it easier for Americans to get help.
We hope that the people of the Carolinas and Florida will be better served by their government this time.