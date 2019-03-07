In a time of widespread complaints about couch potato democracy — a sense that many voters are simply sitting in their living rooms and not engaging as citizens — advocates of a separate city of St. George in East Baton Rouge Parish volunteered their weekends and other off-hours to circulate a petition advancing their idea. They collected enough signatures on the latest petition to get the measure placed on an upcoming ballot.
Give the activists for St. George credit for getting involved in the process of representative government. When they failed to collect enough petition signatures in 2015, the proponents of St. George didn’t give up. That kind of energy is admirable.
We have our doubts about whether a new city of St. George would be the most efficient way to deliver government services to residents of the proposed city in the southeast part of the parish. We hope those concerns, which are shared by others, can be part of a vigorous public discussion before the vote on St. George, which has not been set.
Advocates of St. George took care to make their voices heard during the petition drive. Everyone else in East Baton Rouge Parish has the same ability — and obligation — to get involved.