From left, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes, and La. Dept. of Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc talk with keynote speaker Shon Hopwood, Associate Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center, after the conclusion of 'Unlocking Employment Opportunities: Rehabilitating Individuals through Strategic Encounters,' a seminar on helping inmates become successful after their re-entry into society, Friday, March 8, 2019 at the L'Auberge Casino & Hotel's Event Center.