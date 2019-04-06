In Louisiana, we’re just different, right? Even when it hurts us, and nowhere is that more obvious than a problem that is well-known to business owners but not so clear to most people, sales tax collections.
In an election year for the Legislature, will the members of House and Senate want to mess with the special privileges of local governments? The local agencies, such as school boards and sheriffs, have their own sales tax collection offices.
These are a healthy source of courthouse jobs, but 48 of the 50 states have simplified their systems, creating a single tax collector. That’s a blindingly obvious efficiency in these days of computerized checkout counters and accounting software.
But not in Louisiana.
A bill by Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, would change things for the better. House Bill 57 is a constitutional amendment, which the people would have to pass in a statewide election, after a two-thirds vote of House and Senate.
That’s a steep political hurdle, but the business community in Louisiana has complained for years about multiple collectors of sales taxes in different parishes. There’s also the problem of businesses responding to multiple audits if a company operates in more than one parish.
Some local governments have already come out against the Magee bill. The argument is that local agencies will keep better tabs on businesses in their towns and cities.
We suspect the real concern is centralizing collections will reduce the local governments’ payrolls.
"Why wouldn't we want a streamlined process? Why would we want a Byzantine way of doing things instead of one thing," Magee says.
Because there are jobs at stake, really.
The Magee bill may be the single issue of tax reform and simplification that is able to pass in an election year, although its political prospects are debatable. The reason is that businesses want a more common-sense approach to the issue.
It’s not about taxing internet sales, as the state is working on a way to capture those sales. This problem of multiple tax collectors has been an issue for businesses in Louisiana for a long time.
Jim Patterson follows tax issues for the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.
Patterson said businesses complained about the state's sales collection system well before internet sales became an issue.
“Why do we have to be different?” he asks.
It’s the question that legislators ought to keep in mind. When the overwhelming national trend is in the other direction, even the political Louisiana Way ought to be called into question.