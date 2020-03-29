Ten years ago, when Congress passed a giant bill to overhaul the nation’s health insurance system, it was called Obamacare, and it was so complex that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that members should vote for it and read it later.
Here we go again. But this time is different, because of the urgency of the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the Senate and House achieved rare levels of unanimity on such a giant stimulus bill, $2.2 trillion and counting.
Such a massive bill is going to contain a lot of things we don’t like. And that statement can probably be echoed by members of Congress who voted to pass it and then read it.
Did they have any choice?
Wise advice came from Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserve, in an NBC interview. “The first order of business will be to get the spread of the virus under control, and then to resume economic activity. The virus is going to dictate the timetable here.”
True for social distancing, but also true for dealing with the extreme economic consequences of closing restaurants, bars, hotels and many other businesses. The discussion of the stimulus bill has focused correctly on bringing relief to those millions unemployed or suffering from pay cuts or other financial stresses.
In Louisiana, according to a quick analysis by economist Loren Scott, LSU professor emeritus, that’s more than 260,000 folks almost immediately out of work, and that may be conservative. Helping those families is critical.
More money for anti-virus research and medical systems is obviously vital, too.
Now that we’re reading the bill, are we going to like it? Guaranteed, no, in the sense that there is inevitably going to be things in there we don’t like, and even with this kind of money, things unfunded that we think should have been in there. For every expenditure conservatives might challenge, like money for the Kennedy Center, there is something for liberals to hate, like a multibillion-dollar bailout for Boeing.
Here’s another parallel with Obamacare in 2010. While the bills are long and complex, the many provisions in each are written with legislators having their own agendas. In health care in 2010, the bill was based on months and years of deep hearings on the issues and study by some key legislators.
Provisions in this bill — some we’ll doubtless think of as inappropriate — are in a way a kind of pent-up legislative demand: It is very hard to pass many bills through Congress, in part because of ideological and partisan differences, in part because it’s difficult to find places to cut to free up money for other purposes.
This is a legislative geyser bigger than Old Faithful at Yellowstone. There are riders on the bill because the costs are simply not a barrier. Maybe it's not the best way to legislate, but these circumstances are different for the nation.