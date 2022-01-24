It’s been a while since we watched someone other than Sean Payton prowling the sideline for the New Orleans Saints.
But that may be fixing to change.
We’re about to see actor Kevin James wearing the black and gold in "Home Team," Netflix’s 1-hour, 37-minute film about Payton’s unjust, year-long suspension.
We all know the outlines of the story, at least the way New Orleanians see it: Saint-hating NFL commissioner Roger Goodell unfairly exiles Payton because players had a little extra encouragement to hit hard on their way to the Super Bowl, which they won 12 years ago. Payton is relieved of his duties for 12 months and coaches his son’s “hapless youth football team” in a “family comedy based on a true story,” according to Netflix’s description.
But now there are disturbing signs that Payton’s absence from the Superdome sideline may be more than just a Hollywood plot line.
The NFL network reported that the coach went off to Mexico on vacation and went radio silent, not returning messages.
Asked what’s up with her coach, Saints owner Gayle Benson offered a vaguely discouraging response Monday.
“We don’t know, you know? Who knows?” Benson told reporters at a Mardi Gras-related conference at the Faubourg Brewing Company, which she owns. “We’ll find out soon enough, I guess. I don’t think any of us know. But he’ll let us know soon enough.”
Payton, 58, has been the Saints' coach for 16 years and 152 wins — longer than any of his peers except Bill Belichick. His magical collaboration with Drew Brees should land both men in the NFL Hall of Fame.
We understand it must have been difficult for a brilliant offensive tactician to struggle through a season in which he played four quarterbacks, none of them particularly effective.
But we hope Payton stays around and finds a new signal-caller, and the 2022 season puts the Saints back on top. That would be a Hollywood ending.