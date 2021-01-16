There’s an old saying about judgments, that one should not make the perfect the enemy of the good.
Nowhere has that proven more true than with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ first big decision five years ago: expanding health care through Medicaid.
Even its biggest boosters will say that Medicaid — health insurance for the poor, the disabled and the elderly in nursing homes — is not a perfect program.
It is costly, as health care is in America, and yet even with a big price tag, reimbursements for physicians and hospitals are not generous. It’s also something of a political football, with critics lining up to criticize when things go wrong in such a large and administratively complex program.
But for close to 600,000 adults enrolled in Medicaid because of Edwards’ expansion, the program is a literal lifesaver.
As of November, the Louisiana Department of Health reported, hundreds of thousands enrolled over the last five years have visited a primary care physician to receive screenings, prescriptions or other interventions to improve their health.
The statistics can be cited endlessly, but the ones that the Health Department ought to be proudest of are the adults whose new insurance card saved lives. More than 17,000 people averted colon cancer, for example, by having polyps removed after screenings through the Medicaid expansion.
Many thousands more are on meds to avoid the serious consequences of high blood pressure, diabetes or other ailments all too common in Louisiana.
Whenever the costs of Medicaid are calculated, particularly from Edwards’ expansion, the savings ought to be considered: A cancer surgery can be avoided, saving potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars if a man or woman tried to live and work through the pain until it was too late. Access to care in America is often too expensive for working-class incomes.
As Edwards noted on the five-year anniversary of his order, Medicaid expansion patients are also helping to keep in business hospitals in rural areas. Across the nation, many have closed, adding to an economic and social crisis in rural Louisiana.
Both original Medicaid and the expansion are administered through contracts with private insurers, an innovation pushed by former Gov. Bobby Jindal, but the latter erred badly when he refused to act on the potential savings of life and money under the U.S. Affordable Care Act, aka "Obamacare."
For Edwards, the ACA-funded expansion of Medicaid was “the easiest big decision I’ve made as governor.” That would be true, even if the world was not gripped by the life-threatening pandemic of coronavirus.