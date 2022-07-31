Surely, Josh Guillory holds an unusual perspective on alcohol rehabilitation.
The Lafayette Parish mayor-president announced last Monday that he had checked into a private residential rehab program because of his growing and problematic use of alcohol, and for that action he has earned admiration for bravely facing his personal demons.
But the mayor-president’s expressed intention to oversee his demanding political position while wholly committing himself to professional care for alcohol abuse seems to be counterproductive. It would be eminently sensible for Guillory to commit himself entirely to recovery — that ought to be his priority — before trying to oversee a government that serves more than 240,000 people.
Yet Guillory has balked at the suggestion from Nanette Cook, chair of the City Council, and A.B. Rubin, Parish Council chair, that the two governing bodies select an interim leader until he returns to full-time work.
That suggestion seems not only sensible, but also consistent with the Lafayette Home Rule Charter, which Cook and Rubin cite. Fortunately for the parish and its people, there is no shortage of seasoned, responsible and trusted leaders — elected by Lafayette Parish voters — who could fill that short-term need.
In leaving his job for three weeks of rehab, Guillory asked that his family’s privacy be respected. But it took only a day for his wife to issue a statement through the mayor’s office charging that others were taking advantage of Guillory’s vulnerable position for their own political advantage. You can’t both issue political statements and demand privacy.
For his own health, the good of his family and for the good of Lafayette's people, Guillory ought to loosen his grip on local politics, focus on his well-being and trust his colleagues to steer this ship of state.