As president of the United States, Donald Trump can go to pretty much any sporting event he wants to take in. We’re delighted that he chose The Game of The Century, version 2.0 — the epic contest between the LSU Tigers and our chief foes, the Crimson Tide.
LSU and Alabama are two of the great goliaths of college football this year, both undefeated, both stocked with players bound for the NFL, both boasting Heisman candidates at quarterback.
But Alabama, which has won every Tiger showdown game since the original Game of the Century in 2011, is the betting favorite.
Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential win was one of the great upsets in American political history.
Today, our Tigers will show him an upset that’s even bigger.