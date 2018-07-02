FILE - In this April 27, 2018, file photo, a old logging canal cuts through Bayou Sorrel in the Atchafalaya River Basin in Louisiana. Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC’s building a crude oil pipeline in Louisiana expects to complete the construction project by October if a federal appeals court doesn’t order another halt to the work. In a court filing Wednesday, June 27, 2018, Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC’s attorneys said construction of the entire 163-mile pipeline was nearly 76 percent complete as of Sunday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)