While the announcement was of course symbolic, Gov. John Bel Edwards made national news in January when, on behalf of the State of Louisiana, he pardoned one of its own — Homer Plessy, who late in the 19th century bravely challenged segregation.
Plessy was convicted of violating an immoral statute and his case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. In the infamous Plessy v. Ferguson decision, the court made “separate but equal” the law of the land, with only Justice John Marshall Harlan dissenting,
Did “separate but equal” ever work? Not really, and even when it did, often not very well for Black students. But there is a Louisiana institution that benefited from the doctrine: Southern University.
As John Pierre, longtime professor and dean of SU’s Law Center, recounted recently, “separate but equal” played a key role in creating his school 75 years ago.
In 1946, Charles Hatfield sued the state, as there was no public law school in Louisiana that Black students could attend. In a case strategy that was replicated by great lawyers like Thurgood Marshall, state governments and local schools across the South were challenged: End segregation or pay up for your “separate but equal” doctrine.
Hatfield “had no chance to be admitted to LSU law school, but he was courageous enough to make application,” Pierre recounted. And Marshall, A.P. Tureaud and Louis Berry — “all of them transformative leaders in their times” — forced Louisiana to face up to the realities of segregation.
Instead of admitting Hatfield and other Black students to LSU, the state eventually funded the Law Center, and its first class of 13 men took up their books in 1947.
At 75, the center is thriving and serving a diverse student body, Dean Pierre told the Press Club of Baton Rouge. But there’s a footnote to the story: As his case was being litigated, Charles Hatfield took a master’s degree at Atlanta University and did not pursue a law degree.
Instead, he became a founder of UTNO, the United Teachers of New Orleans, a powerful teacher union for many years.
All these men were leaders, as Pierre said. They were idealists, grappling with America’s evil of segregation. Many of those who struggled against that evil regime had served in uniform in World War II and returned to a nation that did not accord them full citizenship.
But that generation’s idealism was also, particularly in the minds of the great lawyers of the NAACP and other groups, leavened by a realistic pragmatism. They wanted to challenge “separate but equal” and they did so by not giving up their ideal of integration and equality but using the tools they had at hand to show its ridiculousness.
The creation of new institutions serving the Black communities of the nation, like Southern’s law center, was a byproduct of their legal strategies. Many lawsuits like Hatfield's did not achieve the equality before the law that Harlan called for in his dissenting opinion in the case of Homer Plessy. What they did do, brick by brick, was to bring down the walls of segregation.
What the story shows is that if the arc of history bends toward justice, it often takes detours. It’s Black History Month in February, and the side roads of the march toward equality — such as the SU Law Center’s origins — are part of that huge story.