We're not called the Bayou State for nothing. But lots of bayous means lots of bridges. And a lot of them are pretty old.
That’s why it is great news that Louisiana will get $1 billion over the next five years for bridge repairs and replacements.
No one is happier about this federal addition to the state’s efforts than Louisiana Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson, who has to close bridges regularly because they become unsafe to drive on. That’s bad for drivers and bad for local economies, from cities’ commuters to log trucks harvesting forests in rural areas.
The new program is one that comes from the giant infrastructure repair bill passed by Congress last year. Because of the rampant blindness of partisanship on Capitol Hill, only two members of Louisiana’s delegation backed the measure, but one of them was U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, a key vote in the Senate who helped to fashion a bill favorable to Louisiana’s needs.
Among the states, Louisiana has the third-most bridges. So this program is very good for our state, but there are limits: The state owns 7,846 bridges, with 795 needing major repairs or replacement. Another 4,736 are owned by parishes or cities, with 793 in need of upgrades or replacement.
The new federal program should repair about 400 bridges.
What that means is that Louisiana’s residents cannot rely only on federal funding for needed repairs and replacements. Our state has not raised the gasoline tax, the main funding for road repairs, in more than 30 years. State general fund money is being siphoned off for some repairs; local governments also have a role to play in paying for road and bridge repairs for their residents.
There is no free ride, even if the Biden administration’s bridge program is good news for us over the next five years.