Just when you thought politics couldn’t get any nastier, there’s this. Supporters of one of the Democratic Party’s fastest-rising stars, New York U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have attacked House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, in a most vicious way.
It all started when Scalise responded to Ocasio-Cortez proposing a 70 percent tax rate to fund a "Green New Deal" program.
“Republicans: Let Americans keep more of their own hard-earned money. Democrats: Take away 70 percent of your income and give it to leftist fantasy programs,” Scalise tweeted last week.
Ocasio-Cortez countered, tweeting, "You’re the GOP Minority Whip. How do you not know how marginal tax rates work? Oh, that’s right, almost forgot: GOP works for the corporate CEOs showering themselves in multi-million bonuses; not the actual working people whose wages + healthcare they’re ripping off for profit.”
After the Ocasio-Cortez tweet, things got really ugly. One Ocasio-Cortez supporter tweeted, ”She’s got better aim than James Hodgkinson, that’s for sure.”
In 2017, Scalise almost lost his life after being shot by sniper James Hodgkinson, a supporter and campaign volunteer of socialist Bernie Sanders.
Another Ocasio-Cortez supporter tweeted “Kick his cane.” Yet another tweeted for Ocasio-Cortez to "snipe his ass,” speaking of Scalise. That tweet got more than 1,000 likes and 30 retweets.
"I'd like to see her stand up to this," Scalise said on Monday. "Everybody ought to stand up to this kind of discussion. If somebody wants to have a debate about policy, that’s what we’re all about. That's what the First Amendment's all about, but you shouldn’t threaten people. And if you’ve got to threaten people to make your point, you have already lost. ”
Ocasio-Cortez has yet to condemn her supporter’s vile attacks of Scalise, although Scalise asked her to do so. No one should be judged by their worst online supporter, just as Sanders shouldn’t be judged by the fact that Hodgkinson, an obviously disturbed man, supported him. But public figures, including President Donald Trump, can help promote healthier dialogue on social media and in other forums by setting a good example of what civil discourse is supposed to be.
Scalise made a nod in that direction when he offered an olive branch to Ocasio-Cortez. ”Hi @AOC. Happy to continue this debate on the Floor of the People’s House, but it’s clearly not productive to engage here with some of your radical followers," Scalise tweeted, referring to Ocasio-Cortez by her initials.
The national media has refused to press Ocasio-Cortez for not addressing her supporter’s disgusting attacks, although Scalise had raised the issue. Can you imagine the media firestorm if she were a Republican and refused to condemn her supporters for saying such things? The media has also given Ocasio-Cortez a pass on other matters. She recently referred to the “three chambers of Congress.” She described them as “the presidency, the Senate and the House.”
On Monday Ocasio-Cortez said, “It is more important to be morally right than factually correct.”
Wait. What?
But even with her socialist bent and obvious lack of basic understanding of civics, Ocasio-Cortez still won her New York House seat, capturing 78 percent of the vote.
A Gallup poll conducted in August shows Democrats increasingly embracing socialism. It’s the first time socialism out-polled capitalism among Democrats in the 10 years Gallup’s been asking the question. Only 47 percent of Democrats now view capitalism positively. Fifty-seven percent of Democrats view socialism positively, compared to only 16 percent of Republicans. Many Democrats have learned nothing from history or what’s currently happening to those suffering under the socialist regime controlling Venezuela.
Scalise was right in challenging Ocasio-Cortez and her call for a 70 percent tax rate. The successful already carry a disproportionate percent of the burden of funding government. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the top 1 percent of households pay 39.4 percent of federal income taxes, and the top 20 percent pay 88.1 percent of federal income taxes. Forty-five percent of Americans don’t pay a penny in federal income taxes.
The socialism Ocasio-Cortez preaches is clearly the fastest-growing movement within the Democratic Party. Moderates like Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu have little chance of winning national primary elections in today’s Democratic Party.
Scalise learned firsthand that some of the socialist sympathizers within the Democratic Party will go to any lengths to attack you if you disagree with their destructive ideology.