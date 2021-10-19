The danger in a long, lingering goodbye to Ed Orgeron is that he might win a big game or two between now and season’s end and cause LSU’s faithful to turn wistful over his ouster. Well, hold your tears.
Orgeron’s tenure held high points and low on the football field — after all, 49-17 over almost five years in the rugged SEC West is not shabby — but the Athletic Department’s record on Title IX issues was feeble. There’s a big difference between losing a football game and failing on Title IX issues. If you lose a game at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, you can still feel good on Sunday morning. If you fail women who hold well-documented grievances connected to the football program, they carry that pain with them always and everywhere.
Orgeron’s failings have less to do with Xs and Os and more to do with right and wrong. Women who’ve lodged complaints about rape, beatings, humiliation and degradation at the hands of male athletes at LSU should have the rapt attention of everyone who holds a position of authority on campus. That has not always been the case.
Orgeron is not the only Athletic Department leader who failed LSU women over the last five years, but he is surely one of them. Given football’s top-tier position in campus athletics, he could have demonstrated moral leadership on Title IX issues. He did not.
He might have helped change the culture on campus where women could expect to be heard when they reported rape, domestic violence and other humiliating behaviors in their encounters with football players. He might have guided his players to become better men. Too often, he missed those opportunities.
In Louisiana, we'll remember the glory of the 2019 season always. Orgeron, a good recruiter and an oftentimes competent coach, had much to do with shaping the greatest college team ever. LSU great Joe Burrow regrets the change in leadership, among many others.
But we’ll remember Gloria Scott, too, a security guard in her 70s at the Superdome, who endured humiliating behavior from LSU star Derrius Guice in 2017. Pressed to respond to Scott’s complaints to the Athletic Department, which Guice has denied, Orgeron dissembled, initially denied speaking to her, then later declined to testify about the incident. Orgeron’s appeal, when hired, was that he was a Louisiana commoner, a good thing to most people. His accent alone endeared him to the public.
But faced with wretched abuse by his star player against a common Louisiana woman, he turned coward.
Don’t cry for Ed Orgeron. The $17 million parachute LSU is giving him will let him land elsewhere very softly.
But LSU should take this expensive lesson from the Orgeron era to heart. The team represents the university — it is not a separate entity — and should reflect the most noble intentions of what a public campus offers to its people, on campus and around Louisiana. The next coach needs to understand that and be the type of man Louisiana needs him to be.