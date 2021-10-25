The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a grand spectacle. It bills itself as the world’s largest parade and it’s closing in on a century of entertaining New Yorkers.
This year, Louisiana will have a chance to show New Yorkers what a parade can really be.
But you know how boring New York City is. No throws? That's not a parade.
Our investment — literally — is not so much in the fun of the NYC paradegoers but as a way to promote the special parades, real parades, down here on the bayou.
The state has entered a giant, 60-foot alligator float as part of an effort to rebuild Louisiana’s tourism business, wounded for more than a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said the aim is to coax spectators, live and on TV, to visit Louisiana, "where every day is a celebration of life, and we treat you like family," he said.
We understand the project. But no throws? TourGator might achieve his goal, but it won't be for the New Yorkers an authentic Louisiana experience.