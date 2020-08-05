We bet Doug Hurley’s family and friends knew he was going places and that he would be reaching for the stars when he graduated with a civil engineering degree from Tulane University in 1988. But we wonder whether they, or Hurley, thought he’d be in space.
Hurley was one of the two astronauts who returned to earth Sunday with a widely watched Gulf of Mexico splashdown, the first since 1975.
The water landing was a sight to see, a never-before-seen test flight by an Elon Musk SpaceX spacecraft. It was the first such vehicle commercially built and operated to carry astronauts to and from space. Hurley and Bob Behnken went up May 30. The two-month trip involved docking at the International Space Station and doing some assigned work before then returning to a wet part of Earth about 40 miles away from Pensacola. Tropical Storm Isaias made things dicey as the storm played along Florida’s Atlantic Ocean coast before heading north.
After a painstaking series of safety protocols, the hatch on their capsule was opened and the astronauts got out on a SpaceX recovery ship with about 40 people to make sure they were safe. Because the pandemic that was in full force as they left earth was still raging as they returned, the astronauts were carefully checked by doctors then flown home to Houston.
Colonel Hurley, who was a U.S. Marine Corps test pilot and fighter pilot, became a NASA astronaut in 2000 and flew space missions in 2009 and 2011 before becoming a part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Cadre in 2015.
During NASA interviews before the May flight, Hurley made it clear that though there were two men as the face of the mission there are lots of others making sure everything would happen according to plan. “I can’t even begin to tell you the amount of effort and sacrifice and travel and general hard work that has gone into this program,” he said. “You can’t name all the people that are responsible, nor can you thank them enough.”
Hurley said going from 3Gs to 0Gs in an instant was an amazing experience: “What just happened? Because eight and a half minutes ago I was on Earth and now I’m in space, and my entire reality is completely adjusted.”
It took a young Hurley at Tulane staying focused on tasks at hand on the Uptown campus to lay a strong foundation on which he built years of experience to prepare him for this mission.
It was a joy to watch our nation make more space history with the recent flight mission and space landing. We’re sure Green Wave supporters across the nation enjoyed seeing a Tulane alum play such a significant role.