Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter scored an op-ed piece in The Washington Post this week, and the headline says it all: “Two presidents have promised aid to my storm-ravaged Louisiana city, but we’re still waiting for help.”
Lake Charles doesn’t live in the nation’s heart the way New Orleans does. It’s just not a place where folks can say they attended a big-time football game or music festival, experienced the joy of a destination wedding, ate the best shrimp they ever tasted. Although there is good seafood in the region.
So, as the mayor points out, just ten days after Hurricane Katrina, Congress appropriated “nearly $52 billion in wide-ranging aid.”
Lake Charles, by contrast, is still waiting 11 months after Hurricane Laura, a storm that was actually more ferocious. Laura was part of a string of five federally declared disasters to assault the community.
The Senate this week is pushing out a $1 trillion spending plan that addresses some needs that are important, and some that are imaginary.
But Lake Charles’ needs are real.
Hunter notes that 10,000 people remain displaced, rents have risen by 22%, and a fifth of local businesses have failed to renew their occupational licenses.
What’s happening in Lake Charles is a bipartisan failure. Washington has managed to get its act together and approve supplemental disaster aid after hurricanes Andrew, Katrina, Maria, Gustav, Ike, Michael, and Sandy.
“I thought Washington decision-makers would transcend partisan politics and buck-passing to help us. That has not happened,” the mayor wrote. “Nearly a year after a hurricane ripped through, we’ve been promised federal rebuilding aid again and again, but we’re still waiting for action.”