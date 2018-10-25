Across the country in recent months, public school employees have been protesting for better pay, often getting results. Something similar seemed in the works this week when East Baton Rouge Parish public school employees announced plans for an Oct. 31 walkout to protest industrial tax break exemptions they oppose. They called off the walkout after learning that the issue isn’t even on the meeting agenda of the state panel that grants those exemptions.

Organizers of the fizzled protest said they might plan another walkout if the tax exemption requests resurface. They argue that the exemptions take money better used for school needs, including better employee pay.

That’s a policy question worthy of debate, but we doubt that public school employees will win much support if they leave parents in the lurch by compromising school operations. That’s not good for the children these employees are supposed to serve.