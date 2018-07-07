The headlines are full of trade wars and border wars but one that is closer to home is the Mosquito War, and one of the front-line combatants says it is heating up with the summer.
"It's looking to me like it's going to be an active year," said George Bragg, who fights the Mosquito War for the people of West Baton Rouge Parish.
Bragg recently told colleagues in Livingston Parish that 34 people contracted the neuroinvasive West Nile virus in 2017. The virus, which can be fatal, particularly in older people and those with compromised immune systems, is spread by mosquitoes.
Two early positive tests for West Nile are one of the signs in West Baton Rouge that Bragg pointed to, but it's far from limited to those communities.
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes collected from Orleans Parish, the New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board reported. Fortunately, no human West Nile virus or Zika virus cases have been reported in Orleans Parish.
Still, the agency is stepping up spraying to deal with the threat.
West Nile virus cycles between wild birds and mosquitoes and can be transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people can survive, or even notice no symptoms from West Nile, but the threat to the elderly is serious.
While the Mosquito War is fought with sprayers, mostly, authorities throughout the state emphasize that prevention is vital on the home front.
Residents should remove containers that hold water from around their homes to reduce potential mosquito breeding sites. A tire that can hold water is mosquito heaven; changing water from bird baths, pools and fountains at least weekly keeps them from becoming breeding areas for the enemy.
People should also protect themselves, by avoiding mosquito bites. For those most at risk if West Nile strikes, authorities urge limiting outdoor activity from dusk to dawn.
The Mosquito War is one that cannot be left to the agencies alone. It is fought, or lost, on the home front every day of the summer.