Just in time for the holiday season, a bit more to worry about as one logs in and orders the goodies for good boys and girls of all ages: cybercrime.
Living in a dramatically interconnected world, more so than even a few years ago, the vulnerabilities of computer networks are always going to be with us and require vigilance from businesses and government.
Firms, including Microsoft, are dealing with an attack through a vulnerable and very common utility program. It is a pathway that can help cybercriminals seize control of major systems, including web servers and thus consumer electronics.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and its peers in Germany and elsewhere are treating the issue as a major crisis.
And as Microsoft spokesmen told The Associated Press, there is very likely a significant national security aspect to this challenge: The company said state-backed Chinese and Iranian hackers, as well as other more purely mercenary criminals, are behind the new attacks.
Congress passed this year a significant bipartisan bill — lead authors included U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Jefferson Parish — aimed at protecting American networks from infiltration by Chinese government agencies seeking to expand their cyber-footprint.
Such measures help but the nature of not only criminals, but our competitors and adversaries in the world, requires that the U.S. government work closely with private businesses to protect critical digital infrastructure — and, yes, despite the politicizing of the word lately, it is as important a part of civilization as any physical road or building.