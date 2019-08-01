“Pavarotti,” director Ron Howard’s new documentary about the celebrated Italian tenor, has been playing in south Louisiana, and the people who’ve shown up to see it are a reminder that more than a decade after his passing, there’s still a lot of work to do in bringing a new generation of patrons to opera. The audience at a Sunday afternoon screening at Baton Rouge’s Manship Theater was mostly an older crowd.
The great thing about Howard’s film, though, is that you don’t have to be an opera fan to enjoy it. The documentary is about many other things, including the benefits of sharing the credit.
The film revisits Pavarotti’s decision to team up with Spanish tenors Plácido Domingo and José Carreras, which required all three superstars to share the spotlight. Audiences loved seeing the trio collaborate, and their “Three Tenors” act helped them all flourish.
It’s a case study in the benefits of working together, something today’s politicians have forgotten. They should all watch “Pavarotti” this summer and learn.