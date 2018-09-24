BR.livschooldemo0228.081518 bf
Heavy machinery rips into a building to start the kickoff for the tear down of Denham Springs Elementary School and acknowledge Livingston Parish's work rebuilding its flooded campuses Tuesday August 14, 2018, in Denham Springs, La. FEMA recently approved demo/rebuilding of DSES and Southside Junior High. Gov. John Bel Edwards and others attended the event.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

In the aftermath of catastrophic flooding in Louisiana in 2016, thousands of residents borrowed money through the U.S. Small Business Administration to rebuild. Unfortunately, federal regulations then barred them from rebuilding grants later made available by Congress.

This unfair “duplication of benefits” regulation now appears to be on the verge of correction. A deal to rework federal disaster-relief policy was included in a compromise struck by congressional leaders Saturday on an unrelated reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana congressional delegation members praised the agreement. They have been working on the problem for two years, among them U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, whose district was most afflicted in 2016, particularly Livingston and Ascension parishes.

Action by Congress would be welcome. Edwards said the state stands ready to provide grants for eligible residents once the change is made in law and federal agencies rewrite their rules.

This has been a long time coming but we applaud the efforts of Louisiana officials to correct a bad policy.

