Our sports page photo showed it all, LSU’s Joe Burrow hoisted in victory on the shoulder of LSU’s Tyler Shelvin.
Well, they’re Bengals now, but from the fan reaction around here, you’d think it was another Louisiana team in the Super Bowl. Shelvin also hoisted Burrow after the historic LSU perfect season and a national championship.
Our New Orleans Saints had a dramatic season full of adversity and certainly made us proud even if falling just short of the playoffs. But we’ve thrilled to Burrow’s quarterbacking of the constantly down-at-the-heels Cincinnati franchise, along with contributions from former LSU teammates Shelvin and Ja’Marr Chase, and we cheered the Bengals’ dramatic comeback in the AFC Championship from 21-3 midway through the second quarter.
It has been a postseason of extraordinary games for NFL fans but surely the Cinderella story is the Bengals — and their Tiger connections make a wonderful subtext for us down the bayou. And boy do we have a team to root for in Super Bowl LVI.