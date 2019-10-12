It’s a big Election Day in Louisiana, including key races across the state. Our recommendations to voters follow.
Four amendments to the Louisiana Constitution represent rather technical issues in state government. While broadly speaking such matters should be left to regular statues instead of the constitution, we urge voters to pass them this time.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Governor — John Bel Edwards. Edwards has worked in a bipartisan manner to stabilize the state budget, approve landmark criminal justice reforms, and beef up funding for education. He's met the tough tests of dealing with natural disasters and other crises, and has expanded Medicaid so that hundreds of thousands now have medical coverage. He has earned a second term.
Jefferson Parish President — Cynthia Lee Sheng. This election offers the chance to pivot from Mike Yenni’s tumultuous term. Cynthia Lee Sheng, a 10-year Parish Council veteran who has distinguished herself as a consensus builder, is well-suited to restore a sense of normalcy to the office.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff — Joe Lopinto. Lopinto took office just last year, and has ably administered the sprawling department, won broad political support and provided stability. He deserves reelection to a full term.
St. Tammany Parish President — Pat Brister. In her eight years, Brister has provided consistent and steady management. Her experience in overseeing St. Tammany's rapid growth makes her a battle-tested leader who merits a third term.
Amendment 1: Offshore services property tax — For. The proposal settles a disagreement among several coastal parishes and the energy industry over taxation of materials destined for oil and gas development in offshore, federal waters. This amendment restores the traditional methods of property tax assessment of materials stored onshore for eventual shipment to the Gulf of Mexico oil fields.
Amendment 2: Special grants to schools and LPB — For. Public school systems, because of a trust established from a legal settlement with tobacco companies, receive small annual grants from the Education Excellence Fund. Several individual schools also receive the grants and the amendment adds to that list some schools in Baton Rouge as well as Louisiana Public Broadcasting, which provides services to education.
Amendment 3: Board of Tax Appeals — For. The amendment seeks to broaden the authority of a body of experts, the Board of Tax Appeals, to decide constitutional issues raised when a specific tax is being challenged by businesses. It’s intended to be a quicker way to resolve such disputes instead of using the courts as a first resort, which can be more costly and time-consuming.
Amendment 4: New Orleans exemptions for affordable housing — For. Louisiana’s constitution limits property tax exemptions to those specifically enumerated in the document. This amendment seeks to add a new one for the city of New Orleans, allowing an additional layer of taxpayer subsidies for affordable housing. The latter is a real crisis in the city and this amendment may help. It affects only New Orleans.